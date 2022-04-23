Tennessee High caps off the senior day with a big win over University School

Bristol, TN — On the high school field tonight it was senior day at Tennessee High when they hosted University School.

Jr. Bucs trailing 3-0 in the 2nd when this excuse me swing to shortstop created a fielder’s choice…The error at first would allow a run and it was 3-1.

From there it was all Vikings…..Braden Wilhoit drives a single up the middle that would bring home Rylan Henard to make the score 4-1

Vikings added more when Evan Mutter hits one into right field… That would bring home Adyn Patlen to make the score 5-1.

TN High wins tonight 22-4

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.