Man killed at Arizona Air Force base after driving through security checkpoint

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Man killed: A man driving a vehicle was killed when he attempted to breach security at the South Gate at Luke Air Force Base. (Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

A man was killed at an Air Force base in Arizona on Friday after he failed to show proper entry credentials, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified but did not belong to the military, attempted to drive into Luke Air Force Base through its South Gate security checkpoint at 3:42 p.m. PDT, KNXV-TV reported.

According to a news release, the 56th Security Forces Squadron used an “automated vehicle barrier” to stop the vehicle.

Officials said responding medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, KPHO-TV reported.

It was unclear why the man was attempting to breach the security gate.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, base officials said. The Glendale Police Department is heading the probe.

The base is located about seven miles west of Glendale.

Ronald Tanner
22h ago

It’s so nice to see that security is safe on the base 👍

As the penis rises
1d ago

These and many more questions will never be answered ; the assailants name will be withheld for the race of the assailant.

Free America
1d ago

No name no cause of death? hmmmmm something doesn't sound right here 🙄😳🙄😳

