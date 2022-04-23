Arvada crews respond to residential fire outbreak

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Fire crews in Arvada responded to a residential fire around 8:45 p.m. on Friday while urging the public to avoid the area.

The fire erupted along West 59th Place, but according to Arvada Fire, it has since been extinguished. However, not before it impacted several units in the multi-family residential area.

Additionally, there have not been any reported injuries at the time, but again, avoid the area if possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.