If you loved Arthur Morgan's detailed sketches in Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll love them in Skyrim. Thanks to the Adventurer's Sketchbook mod from creator gghumus, you can have the same experience as you trek throughout the world of Skyrim. Carry an elegant journal along on your travels that you can fill with sketches of the sights you take in on the way, just like Arthur Morgan.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO