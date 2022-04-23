Controlled burn to be conducted at Huron Pier on Sunday

SANDUSKY — Sandusky firefighters made a rescue off of the coal docks on Friday. The squad at Sandusky Fire Station No. 7, on Venice Road (U.S. 6), received a call for a medical emergency, according to a posting on the department's social media page. The post indicated a person...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is experiencing moderate ozone levels caused by high temperatures and light winds that is expected to last through the weekend. Particle pollution levels have been elevated recently due to ongoing controlled burns across southeastern portions of Texas and in the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A burn ban has now been issued for Knox County. The ban comes due to expected high winds. Burn permits are not being issued in East Tennessee today. Please avoid outdoor burning and activities that could start fires.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Island National Seashore announced a control burn is scheduled to occur in National Live Oaks Area next week. The GINS said the burn will take place between Sunday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 30, and will only occur if specific conditions are met. The burn is scheduled each day […]
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest will be conducting more controlled burns from Friday through Wednesday in the Tellico Ranger District of the forest in Monroe County. Firefighters will have a window from March 25 through March 30 to conduct the burns, pending favorable weather and fuel...
TIPP CITY — A barn fire in Tipp City Saturday afternoon prompted a response from multiple local fire agencies. Crews were called to the fire in the 500 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road. Miami County dispatch told us that no one was injured in the fire. Video from the scene...
SANDUSKY — Starting Monday morning, the Norfolk Southern railroad company plans to close the railroad crossings at Olds and West Monroe streets in Sandusky for three to four days. "The date and timeline are subject to change," according to a city statement. "Detours will be posted during the closure,...
DARKE COUNTY — A two-alarm fire Friday night destroyed a barn in Darke County. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 7500 block of Cohee Road around 11:24 p.m. Video from the scene showed the charred remains of the barn after the blaze was extinguished.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Large crowds are expected in Delaware County Saturday as preparations are underway for the Donald Trump rally. This means traffic will be heavy at times. If you're planning on being in Delaware, drivers can expect a road closure. Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of the fairgrounds,...
LEXINGTON TWP. – The township will shed itself of one of the final remaining traces of the village of Limaville. Four years ago, voters in the 179-acre town of about 150 people — roughly half the size of nearby Deer Creek Reservoir — voted to dissolve the northeastern Stark County community. It was absorbed into surrounding Lexington Township, ending nearly two centuries of self-governance.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Since 1812, the City of Cuyahoga Falls has called this section of the Cuyahoga River home. As the city grew, so did industries that damaged the Crooked River. That early history is chronicled at the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society and Museum. Society President Douglas McGivern...
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park officials are seeking bids to demolish a former Super 8 motel on Snow Road, known locally as a nuisance property because of frequent police activity. City Council on April 12 unanimously passed an ordinance to authorize the city engineer to prepare specifications and the...
BEATRICE – National Park Service officials used favorable Saturday weather conditions to conduct controlled burns on more than 75 acres of tall grass prairie and wooded areas. The Homestead National Historical Park west of Beatrice was the scene of the prescribed fire, which included the west one-third of the...
NORWALK — State money will be used to improve broadband internet access in Huron County. About $12 million has been allocated to Huron County for new broadband expansion projects. The Huron County commissioners said this project will help about 5,000 households in the county. Spectrum and North Coast Wireless were awarded two grants to improve broadband in the area.
I have known David Stimpert for over 20 years.
I first met him when he volunteered at Camp Nuhop service weekends while he was in college, and I came to know him as a hard-working, dedicated member of our community.
Having witnessed Dave’s character first-hand, my wife and I could think of no one...
(Lewis) Fisheries Biologist Byan Hayes says the latest fishing report updated every Thursday is a combination of what’s been biting and what the DNR thinks might happen for the upcoming weekend. Hayes admits the fishing report this week is sparse. Hayes says this week’s report shows the crappie bite...
COLUMBUS — State Rep. Dick Stein (R-Norwalk) and State Sen. Nathan Manning announce that one-time funding will be awarded to fire departments in both Huron and Lorain counties as a result of House Bill 110, the State’s operating budget. “It is imperative we provide our first responders with...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Up to 25,000 households in Cuyahoga County suburbs may be getting high speed internet, under a plan announced Friday by County Executive Armond Budish. Budish on Tuesday will introduce legislation to Cuyahoga County Council to use $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to connect some of the county’s least-connected residents, according to a news release.
