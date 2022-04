In its first game against the Hoosiers, the Nebraska baseball team came up short despite a seventh inning three-run homerun from sophomore third baseman Max Anderson. The Hoosiers recorded two innings with three runs a piece, pushing them atop the Huskers 8-7. With senior pitcher Shay Schanaman on the mound for the Huskers, things went sideways quick.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO