ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CDC issues a warning about mysterious hepatitis in Alabama children

By Archie Snowden
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwK9f_0fHmrz2V00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Medical experts are warning parents and caregivers to be aware of the symptoms of liver disease after nine children in Alabama were hospitalized with hepatitis.

Doctors say that mild cases of gastrointestinal symptoms in children under the age of 13 can lead to severe hepatitis in some patients.

Will he debate? Brooks and Britt critical of Durant campaign

Gastrointestinal symptoms are not uncommon for children but medical experts in a press conference at UAB on Friday admitted that they are baffled by what has occurred since the first identified case of adenovirus in November.

Here’s what News’s 19 has learned at this point.

The children that were affected are between 1 and 6 years old and all these children were previously healthy before being diagnosed with adenovirus 41, a strain known to cause diarrhea and vomiting. The confusion experts say is that there is still no indication of how the adenovirus could suddenly cause severe hepatitis in these children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking doctors to warn parents and caregivers that this mysterious disease is out there and to be aware of the symptoms.

Alabama announces schedule for 2022 Fan Appreciation Days

“The more common ones are generally gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, some vomiting. A child can also have respiratory components, mild cough and congestion and there are certain cases where it can affect the eyes and have conjunctivitis. Those are generally the symptoms that one develops from adenovirus,” said Dr. Henry Schiau of UAB and Children’s of Alabama.

In addition to cases in Alabama, similar cases of hepatitis have also begun appearing in North Carolina and Europe. The Alabama Department of Public Health says these children have no ties to one another.

Two of the nine children required a liver transplant. Health experts say that so far there is no link to the Covid-19 virus or any other condition.

The CDC continues to investigate this rare phenomenon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Jackie McReath
1d ago

The American people do not TRUST CDC THEY ARE CORRUPT & EVERYONE KNOWS IT SO WHEN THEY SPEAK NO ONE LISTENS

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Cdc#Europe#Uab
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
POZ

Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak Hitting Kids in U.K. and U.S.

Public health officials, doctors and parents are racing to pinpoint the cause of dozens of cases of unexplained hepatitis among young children, first reported in the United Kingdom but now cropping up elsewhere. While the reason for the outbreak remains unknown, experts do not think it is directly caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy