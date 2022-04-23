ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's Bridgeman tied for lead at ACC Championship

 1 day ago

Clemson, S.C.-Jacob Bridgeman broke the Clemson career record for rounds in the 60s with an opening round 69, then shot added to the mark with a second-round 66 Friday afternoon to lead Clemson to a tie for eighth place after 36 holes of play at the 2022 ACC Tournament at Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, FL.

The Tigers had team rounds of 287 and 282 for a 569 score, seven-under-par. While Clemson is in eighth place, it is just four shots behind fourth-place Florida State (565) and Notre Dame (565). The top four teams after Saturday’s third round will advance to the match-play portion of the tournament that will determine the champion.

Clemson was second after stroke play last year to North Carolina by 15 shots, but defeated NC State and Florida State in match play to become ACC Champion for the 11th time in school history.

As it did last year, seventh-ranked North Carolina has been dominant so far in stroke play and has a nine-shot lead entering the final round of stroke play over Georgia Tech. But the teams currently third through ninth in the standings are separated by just seven shots. Unranked Virginia is the surprise of the tournament so far with a third place standing at 14-under-par. Florida State stands at the fourth place along with 13th ranked Notre Dame at 11 under.

Bridgeman’s opening round 69 was the 47th round in the 60s of his career, one more than the previous record of 46 that was held by former teammate Bryson Nimmer. Bridgeman then shot a 66 in the afternoon, his fourth round of 66 or better this year. The senior from Inman, SC who is ranked fourth in the latest PGA University Rankings, had seven birdies and just one bogey in the second round and had 11 birdies and just two bogeys for the day.

Bridgeman is tied with Peter Fountain and Ryan Gerard of North Carolina at nine-under-par. Fountain is the defending ACC Champion, as he won the 2021 event with a 10-under-par score in Atlanta, Ga.

Colby Patton and Kian Rose both shot even-par 144 for the 36 holes on Friday in support of Bridgeman. Rose started with a two-under-par 70, his seventh under-par round of the year, then had a two-over-par 74 in the second round. Patton had rounds of 73 and 71 for his even-par day. His day included the only eagle of the day by a Clemson golfer. The two players are tied for 33rd place individually.

Kyle Cottam had a 75 in the opening round, then came back strong with a one-under par 71 in the second round. It was the 44th career under-par round for Cottam, a fifth-year senior who helped the Tigers to the 2021 ACC Championship.

