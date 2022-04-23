ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMr Kyps presents The Ratpack - Sinatra to Soul....

www.skiddle.com

American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Til#Jive#Latin#Suite Wimborne Town Fc
Loudwire

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
lootpress.com

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
NPR

Feid: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From the line up of...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Becky G Gets Dubby on New Song ‘No Mienten’ and Announces New Album

Click here to read the full article. Becky G is ready for a new phase in her career. On Wednesday, the singer announced that she has a new album called Esquemas coming on May 13, and she offered the first preview of the bold new directions she’s taking on the project with her new song “No Mienten.” The dubby track marks a much more experimental sound for Becky, reflecting the electronic production permeating reggaeton and Latin pop at the moment. As the beat kicks in, she sings about how after a boozy night out, a romantic interest finally confessed his feelings for...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

WPDH Guitar Gods Weekend

This weekend we're marking the end of National Guitar Month by spotlighting the Guitar Gods of Rock. National Guitar Month is observed each April, and it's the perfect time to pay tribute to those who have achieved greatness with one of the world's most popular instruments. What is a Guitar...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yo La Tengo Unearth Director’s Cut of ‘Sugarcube’ Video Starring Bob Odenkirk, David Cross

Click here to read the full article. Yo La Tengo marked the 25th anniversary of their album I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One Friday by unearthing the director’s cut for their video “Sugarcube,” co-starring Mr. Show’s Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. In the original video, Yo La Tengo’s record boss (played by Mr. Show‘s John Ennis) sends the beloved indie band to the Academy of Rock, where Odenkirk and Cross served as teachers, doling out knowledge about what it takes to be a rock band, including lessons on how to trash a hotel room and a class on “Burning...
MUSIC
CBS News

Charley Crockett's hard times inspire soulful, genre-defying music

Singer-songwriter Charley Crockett's road in the music industry hasn't been easy or traditional. He was named Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Awards in September, and is now headlining his own tour and joining Willie Nelson on the road this summer. Anthony Mason talks with Crockett about his new album, "Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley" in New Orleans, where he used to busk on street corners.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Thomas Hampson, Christian Gerhaher & Florian Sempey Leads CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences get to experience new albums from great baritones and some rising stars. Here is a look at the releases. The Maggio Musicale releases Mozart’s masterpiece on Naxos. Conductor Zubin Mehta leads the production by Sven-Eric Bechtolf. The recording from March 2021 stars Thomas Hampson, Valentina Nafornita, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, Matthew Swenson, Mattia Olivieri, and Benedetta Torre.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of Slash's key rhythm and lead guitar approaches

If you’re interested in learning about Slash’s playing, it’s worth taking a minute to think about his early Guns N’ Roses style and which elements still feature in his solo material today. Compared to their ’80s contemporaries, there was a rawness to GN’R’s sound, and a...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Craig Finn – “Birthdays”

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn announced his latest solo album A Legacy Of Rentals last month with the release of the mournful, moving “Messing With The Settings.” Today he’s got another single from the album out, a more upbeat but equally thoughtful song called “Birthdays.”
MUSIC

