HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High loses home finale to Frenship
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ ) – Midland High falls to Frenship 3-2 in extra innings in the regular season finale.
Frenship wins district 2-6A outright while Midland will enter the playoffs as the second seed.
