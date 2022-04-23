ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High loses home finale to Frenship

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 1 day ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ ) – Midland High falls to Frenship 3-2 in extra innings in the regular season finale.

Frenship wins district 2-6A outright while Midland will enter the playoffs as the second seed.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Community Policy