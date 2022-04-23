ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near west side

cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

1 dead after accident involving motorcycle on Indy’s …. Family remembers Lafayette man killed in northeast …. The Little 500 returns to IU...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Suspect detained after shooting at south side Indy club

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was detained by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and taken to the hospital Sunday following an early morning shooting incident at Club Onyx on Indy’s south side. IMPD Southwest District officers responded to the report of a person shot at Club Onyx, located at 4444 S. Harding St., at around 4:45 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

One person hospitalized following crash in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized following a crash in Gary, Indiana overnight.The crash happened near Indiana University Northwest just off the Broadway exit.One person was initially in an ambulance before being transferred to a helicopter.The front end of one car was badly damaged while a white SUV was overturned.We reached out to Gary Police for more information. We have not heard back.
GARY, IN
KSLA

Nearly a dozen police units respond to shooting at Lake Side Gardens Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Shreveport Friday afternoon (March 25). It happened at the Lake Side Gardens Apartments on Marion Street between Carrie and Portland avenues just a few minutes before 3 p.m. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least 11 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as a number of EMS units.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Man Confesses To Killing Woman 20 Years Ago, Leads Police To Her Body In Suitcase

A South Carolina man who traveled to Alabama in March to claim responsibility for the death of a missing woman has been charged with her murder. Brian Edward Jones, 62, was formally charged with murder after calling the Bessemer Police Department to confess to his girlfriend’s 2001 murder, according to AL.com. Jones said he killed Janet Jones Luxford, 41, who left her Jacksonville, Florida, home for Alabama shortly before she vanished two decades ago.
BESSEMER, AL
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indy#West Side#Little 500#Pour Some Sugar On Me#Putnam Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Two die in crash while fleeing in high speed chase, East Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In East Chicago, Indiana, two people are dead after their car slammed into a stone planter during a high speed police chase. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street officers were pursuing a green vehicle when that vehicle's driver lost control and hit the planter in a parkway. One of the people in that car was thrown from the car, and the other was partially ejected. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. East Chicago Police say they will have more information on Monday. 
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Chicago

Large rowdy crowds congregate in Millennium Park, draw large police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CBS 2 has also received reports of multiple arrests, but no word yet on specific crimes. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy