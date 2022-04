Sunshine returned to the region today and we’ll continue to see mostly to partly sunny skies through the weekend with below average temperatures remaining in the forecast. Saturday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs only warming to the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with breezy conditions. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO