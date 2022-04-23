ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Rivermen Beat Quad City To Force Deciding Game Three

By Matt McClain
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen keep their season alive with a victory Friday night.

The Rivermen knock off Quad City 5-1 to win Game Two of the SPHL semifinals and force a series-deciding game three Saturday.

The Rivermen got two goals from Marcel Godbout, while Alec Baer, Zach Wilkie and Lordanthony Grissom also added a goal.

Game three of the SPHL semifinals between Peoria and Quad City will be played Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena. Winner advances to the President’s Cup final, and the season is over for the loser.

WMBD/WYZZ

Chiefs Hit Peoria Next Week, Start Playing at Dozer Park Soon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — So the weather has been less than summer-like this week. In fact, it’s been down right winter-like in central Illinois. But there’s some news that might warm you up. Peoria Chiefs baseball is just over a week away. And the team will play at Dozer Park in less than two week. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley’s Terry Roberts Enters Transfer Portal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley men’s basketball roster will have a much different look during the 2022-2023 season. Bradley’s starting point guard Terry Roberts entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Friday afternoon, according to Verbal Commits. In Roberts first year with the Braves, he led the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) and […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Limestone’s Wilson Georges Not Only a Leader On Track

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wilson Georges is determined. The Limestone senior he has his eyes set on school records in the 1600-and-3200-meter runs this year. “Those records are records I have been chasing since middle school,” said Georges. “It’s cool to be right at them.” The school records are held by two-time state champ Nick […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Longtime sportscaster and ‘Voice of the Illini’ dies at 90

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the standard of excellence. When I got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

