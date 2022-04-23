ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa high school boys and girls soccer highlights and scores (4-22-22)

By Noah Sacco
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BOYS SCORES

Sioux City North – 2, Storm Lake – 1

Sioux City West – 9, LeMars – 0

West Sioux – 4, MOC-Floyd Valley – 1

GIRLS SCORES

Sioux City West – 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0

Glenwood – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 0

#Iowa#Girls Soccer#City West#High School#Sioux City#Highschoolsports#Education#Sports
