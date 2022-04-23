Iowa high school boys and girls soccer highlights and scores (4-22-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BOYS SCORES
Sioux City North – 2, Storm Lake – 1
Sioux City West – 9, LeMars – 0
West Sioux – 4, MOC-Floyd Valley – 1
GIRLS SCORES
Sioux City West – 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0
Glenwood – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 0
