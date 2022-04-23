ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County Sheriff speaks out on budget cut concerns

By AUSTIN CASTRO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County is looking to cut the Sheriff's Department budget by 10% for the next fiscal year. However, Sheriff Willam Honsal is warning that could have deep impacts on public safety. Sheriff Honsal says he's working with the Board of Supervisors and County Administrative Officer...

