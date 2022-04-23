ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

By By NICOLE KRAFT Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets for their second straight road win.

Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win. Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

#Nhl#Sports#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets#Nexstar Media Inc
