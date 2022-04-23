ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Better Saturday

By Lori Pinson
fox2detroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers early Saturday will give way...

www.fox2detroit.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
NBC Connecticut

Chance of Isolated Showers Tonight Following Day of Nice Weather

As we head into the evening, we're expecting increased cloud cover and some isolated showers. High pressure positioned over Central NY resulted in sunny skies to start the weekend. The threat for showers will continue into the night and morning on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday were near 66. There...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
KFVS12

First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms tomorrow evening

(KFVS) - An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially late in the day. There looks to be a modest threat of strong storms and flash flooding with this system from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Meanwhile, tonight will be breezy and very...
