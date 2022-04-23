Shred event and drug takeback set

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Crime Stoppers is hosting a shred event and prescription drug takeback on Saturday.

You can drop of your old personal documents, properly toss out those unwanted or expired medications and even recycle your old cellphones.

That starts Saturday at 9 a.m., and it goes until 11 p.m. at the corner of First and Kirby.

A $10 donation is also suggested, but it’s not required.

