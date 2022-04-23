ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dead after driving through security checkpoint at Luke Air Force Base

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after driving through a Luke Air Force Base security checkpoint around 4...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

109 properties damaged or destroyed by Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

Drivers who usually use Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor will have to use an alternate route because both directions will be closed this weekend. Two Arizona healthcare workers head to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Two healthcare workers from Arizona are heading to Poland to...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
PICACHO, AZ
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLD-TV

Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who was last seen in Tucson. Officials say 55-year-old Carla Therese Boone, also known as Carla Foster, is described as 5′4,” 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man wounded in shooting at Phoenix freeway underpass

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who shot a woman and a man at a Phoenix freeway underpass Friday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 26th Avenue and Cactus Road. According to police, Nissa Thomas was with a man at the Interstate 17 underpass...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fig Spring Fire burning along U.S. 93 between I-40 and SR-71

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

At least 3 killed in head-on collision during police pursuit on I-10 near Picacho Peak

PHOENIX – At least three people were killed in a head-on collision during a police chase Thursday morning on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, authorities said. An SUV being pursued by a state trooper on westbound I-10 near Picacho Peak crossed the dirt median and crashed into an eastbound tractor-trailer around 9 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ

