The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO