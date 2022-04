A look at what’s happening around the majors on Friday:. Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park. The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO