CHRISTUS provides free physicals for East Texas student athletes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Healthcare providers, athletic trainers and nurses from CHRISTUS provided free sports physicals to student athletes in Tyler on Friday.

More than 1,600 athletes from across East Texas came to Tyler High School for the free physical.

Grades 6th through 11th from several school districts including Mineola, Chapel Hill, Hawkins, Big Sandy and more lined up.

All incoming student athletes are required to do a sports physical in the previous two years before joining their school’s athletic program.

CHRISTUS holds free physicals yearly. Tyler ISD will also hold a free physical on May 6th.

