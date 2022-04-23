ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CHRISTUS provides free physicals for East Texas student athletes

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arHj9_0fHmnCnk00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Healthcare providers, athletic trainers and nurses from CHRISTUS provided free sports physicals to student athletes in Tyler on Friday.

No Kid Hungry Texas doubles down in fight against food insecurity

More than 1,600 athletes from across East Texas came to Tyler High School for the free physical.

Grades 6th through 11th from several school districts including Mineola, Chapel Hill, Hawkins, Big Sandy and more lined up.

All incoming student athletes are required to do a sports physical in the previous two years before joining their school’s athletic program.

Spirit of Tyler sending 4 teams to compete at Allstar Championship

CHRISTUS holds free physicals yearly. Tyler ISD will also hold a free physical on May 6th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Jarvis Christian College announces name change

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College will be changing its name to Jarvis Christian University. In celebration and to commemorate the name change, the Board of Trustees and the entire Jarvis Christian family will hold a ceremony on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held inside the Smith Howard Chapel […]
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lucky Kilgore College student wins brand new SUV

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A lucky Kilgore College student won a brand new SUV on Thursday. This was a part of the third annual Cruise for Success car giveaway. The event also included a crawfish boil in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore College campus. Ceremonies began at 11 a.m. when they introduced […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Local students explore opportunities at Tyler career fair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD students had the opportunity Thursday to explore different jobs available to them now and after graduation. More than 80 companies were at the district’s Career and Technology Center showcasing to about 1,600 students. The Opportunity Fair is designed to allow local businesses to show the range of industries available […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mineola, TX
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
Hawkins, TX
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christus#East Texas#Healthcare#Kid Hungry#Tyler High School#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

3 arrested, including 2 minors, in connection with alleged burglary, murder in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) — Three people were arrested in Beaumont on Thursday, including two minors, in connection with alleged burglary and murder. On Thursday, at approximately 8 a.m., Beaumont Police, SWAT, Narcotics, Special Assignment Unit and the Criminal Investigations Detectives executed a search warrant, as well as multiple arrest warrants at a residence in the […]
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling tobacco products in Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a correctional officer and an inmate for allegedly bringing and selling tobacco products into the Polk County Jail. Correctional Officer Carly Viola Noack, 30, of Votaw, and Polk County Jail inmate Mark Anthony Jacobs, 19, of Goodrich were both investigated and charged with introducing […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Dolores St. at New Copeland Dr. in Tyler to be closed for 2 weeks

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in April 2022. New Copeland Road is set to be closed at Dolores Street in the City of Tyler. Dolores Street, located between E. Reick Road and E. Grande Blvd., will be closed for utility installation starting on Monday, April 25. This installation will last for two weeks.
TYLER, TX
KWTX

McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue. Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.
WACO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3rd suspect arrested accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters, crashing into Tyler PD patrol car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A third suspect was arrested on Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters and crashing into a Tyler Police Department patrol car. 20-year-old Darius Reggie was taken into custody in Harris County and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges related to this […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy