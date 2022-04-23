CHRISTUS provides free physicals for East Texas student athletes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Healthcare providers, athletic trainers and nurses from CHRISTUS provided free sports physicals to student athletes in Tyler on Friday.No Kid Hungry Texas doubles down in fight against food insecurity
More than 1,600 athletes from across East Texas came to Tyler High School for the free physical.
Grades 6th through 11th from several school districts including Mineola, Chapel Hill, Hawkins, Big Sandy and more lined up.
All incoming student athletes are required to do a sports physical in the previous two years before joining their school’s athletic program.Spirit of Tyler sending 4 teams to compete at Allstar Championship
CHRISTUS holds free physicals yearly. Tyler ISD will also hold a free physical on May 6th.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0