Kernels' 5-game win streak snapped against Peoria

Minor League Baseball and the Quad City River Bandits announced this morning that the a game between Quad City River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels will be moved to the newly built and iconic MLB park next to the historic Field of Dreams movie site. Just like last year's...
OMAHA — The Sioux City Musketeers just keep on winning. The Musketeers defeated the Omaha Lancers on Friday 4-1 on the road at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the penultimate regular-season game. Ben Steeves once again got the scoring started for Sioux City in the first period. Steeves...
URBANA (WCIA) — The wind was blowing out to left field Saturday at Eichelberger Field where Illinois split a doubleheader with Iowa to take series win. Illinois struggled for much of the first game, saving all their runs for the seventh inning and beyond. The Illini scored two in the seventh to send it to […]
Iowa football held a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Three Iowa quarterbacks led scrimmage drives. Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joe Labas all saw action. Petras received practice reps with the first team. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the three quarterbacks following the practice....
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $58 million dollar hockey arena in Des Moines just got its final approval. The new Buccaneers arena is going up at Merle Hay Mall. The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved the plans to funnel $26.5 million into the project. Today's approval allows the...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa held its only outdoor meet of the season in front of a full crowd at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. Local athletes showed out in eastern Iowa, including Aplington-Parkersburg graduate and UNI Panther Sophia Jungling and Linn-Mar graduate and Iowa Hawkeye Payton Wensel.
Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Sioux City North – 2, Storm Lake – 1 Sioux City West – 9, LeMars – 0 West Sioux – 4, MOC-Floyd Valley – 1 GIRLS SCORES Sioux City West – 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0 Glenwood – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 0
It's the new norm for basketball and football programs all over the country. Seniors and red-shirt juniors are celebrated for their accomplishments at the end of the current season, as they are either not expected to return or they haven't made their decision yet. The extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes due to COVID has really exacerbated the trend.
WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad City Storm saw a three-game win streak come to an end following a 5-1 loss to the Rivermen on Friday. The SPHL semifinals shifts to a series-deciding game 3 on Saturday in Peoria.
September 2, 2017 (above) was the first day the crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City turned and waved to hospitalized children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It was the beginning of the best, and most meaningful tradition in college football. While it will continue in 2022, a different song will provide the backdrop.
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9.
Iowa track and field will host its only home meet of the 2022 outdoor season this weekend at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. The Hawkeye-hosted Musco Twilight Invitational will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. Several of the Hawkeyes’ best athletes will not be participating in the event. Sophomore...
The Journal Star will be without a familiar face — for a few months, at least. High school sports reporter Adam Duvall is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery to replace an aortic valve on Friday. Duvall, 36, is expected to be hospitalized for a week and then return...
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes opened the gates to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday morning as they hosted fans for their last spring practice of the year. One of the big storylines on people's minds was the quarterback situation. Hear from Kirk Ferentz on their performance in the...
A 9-year-old Delaware County girl is dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday. Neighbors are still processing the tragedy.
Iowa track and field held the Musco Twilight at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes hosted Creighton, Drake, Dubuque, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa, Iowa Central Community College, Iowa State, Iowa Western Community College, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Western Illinois competed in its only home outdoor meet of the season.
