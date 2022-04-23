ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernest Shackleton

Farmer's Fate: Party of one, please

 1 day ago

"I like to party. And by party I mean a slumber party for one with plenty of books to read." This is a sign my mom and I both need right next to our welcome mat. What candy was to other kids, books were to me. My mom would take me...

Person
James Herriot
Person
Robin Cook
Person
Ernest Shackleton
Person
Clive Cussler
