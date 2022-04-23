ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

TSN'S RICK WESTHEAD SHARES FUNNY ANECDOTE IN SUPPORT OF LEAH HEXTALL INVOLVING CLAUDE GIROUX

Cover picture for the articleWith the internet collectively dogpiling Leah Hextall after a minor blunder during the Leafs/Bolts game two nights ago, many have come out in support of...

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
TIM PEEL RIPS LEAH HEXTALL OVER WAYNE SIMMONDS INTERVIEW; GETS BLOCKED

Despite playing against each other several times since they entered the league, tough guys Wayne Simmonds of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning had their first fight Thursday night. It came after the two had been chirping and agitating each other all game long. Before that fight took place, Simmonds was interviewed in between periods by broadcaster Leah Hextall, who didn't seem to be aware that the two had never dropped the gloves.
NHL DOPS DISHES OUT FINES FOR A PAIR OF LEAFS FORWARDS

The National Hockey League's Department of player safety announced the fines for two Maple Leafs players on Friday. Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA, for charging Tampa Bay's Mikhail Sergachev. Video of the incident can be seen below. Along with another fine...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Penguins Who Need to Step Up During 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Sixers, Raptors fans won't be happy with NBA's L2M report

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating. The NBA does a very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors and Updates: Potential Red Wings Offseason Plans

As per Kevin Allen and Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, expect big changes to both the roster and the coaching staff of the Detroit Red Wings next season. In a recent article, both wrote that it is unlikely that head coach Jeff Blashill will be returning to the organization next season and both believe there will be more changes beyond the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
FAMILY MEMBER CONFIRMS GUY LAFLEUR HAS PASSED AWAY

One of the greatest legends to ever play for the Montreal Canadiens, or in the NHL for that matter, has passed away. Guy Lafleur's sister, Lise Lafleur, confirmed on her Facebook account that the Hockey Hall of Famer and five-time Stanley Cup Champion has died at the age of 70.
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Part Ways With van Riemsdyk Before 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL AWARDS: JACK ADAMS AWARD, COACH OF THE YEAR

The NHL Awards Ceremony will be held during the Stanley Cup Finals on the off day between Games 3 & 4. The host team will have the event in their city. The award we're looking at today is the Jack Adams Award for Best Coach. For this award, we need to examine which coach squeezed the most juice out of his team, what he had to work with, & the strength of his impact on his team.
NBC Sports

Avs, Blue Jackets, Predators, Sharks to play in 2022 NHL Global Series

The NHL is heading back to Europe next season with the return of the 2022 NHL Global Series. When the 2022-23 NHL regular season begins, the Predators and Sharks will play two games in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena on Oct. 7 and 8. A few weeks later, on Nov. 4 and 5, it will be the Avalanche and Blue Jackets playing twice in Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
NASHVILLE, TN
abc27 News

Sixers fear Embiid has torn ligament in thumb

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia 76ers fear that All-Star center, Joel Embiid, has a torn ligament in his thumb according to a report by the Athletics’ Shams Charania. The injury seemed to occur with just under six minutes left in the third quarter when Embiid threw down a powerful dunk over Toronto’s Pascall Siakam. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Giordano, Robertson & the Avs

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at how some of the players on the team and within the organization are doing. Specifically, I’ll report the last we know about Auston Matthews who has sat the last two games with some sort of injury. Second, I’ll take a quick look at Rasmus Sandin ‘s possible return soon. Third, I’ll comment on Mark Giordano’s early impact on the Maple Leafs – small sample size or not.
TAMPA, FL

