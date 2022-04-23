TSN'S RICK WESTHEAD SHARES FUNNY ANECDOTE IN SUPPORT OF LEAH HEXTALL INVOLVING CLAUDE GIROUX

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO