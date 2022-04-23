Badgers finish up spring football practice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin’s track and cross country teams, has died. She was 21. Shulze’s family announced on April 15 that she had taken her life two days earlier. Wisconsin officials put out a statement Friday that referenced...
On Wednesday, the Big Ten released the schedule for upcoming championship games in both football and basketball. The venues are staying mostly the same, although there is a new city in the mix. Minnesota is now one of the sites for Big Ten basketball, as the Target Center will become a host arena.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball has a huge opportunity this weekend when it hosts Nebraska for a three-game series. The Huskers sit atop the Big Ten standings and are on an 18-game win streak. Game one of the series is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Goodman Diamond.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin brought the firepower on Saturday sweeping its doubleheader with No. 25 Nebraska, which snapped the Huskers’ 18-game win streak. The Badgers won the first game in epic fashion — a walk off single by Ally Miklesh. And UW carried that momentum into game two of the doubleheader, winning 5-2. Maddie Schwartz earned her 19th and 20th wins of the season.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Matt Pohlkamp has been named as the new boys hockey head coach at SPASH. The hiring was announced in a release from the Stevens Point School District on Friday afternoon. “We are fortunate to have Matt ready and willing to lead this program,” said incoming SPASH...
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Camping World RV Sales location is coming to Onalaska. Signs for the business, along signs announcing the location opening soon, are up at the former Gander Outdoors location. A representative did not confirm details about for the location. Gander Outdoors closed in late 2019. Recent headlines on News 8 Now 35-year-old Town of Onalaska man...
Sarah Shulze, a student-athlete and member of the Wisconsin women’s track and field and cross country teams, has died. She was 21. Shulze was a native of Oak Park, Calif. and joined the track and cross country teams at Wisconsin in 2019. In her senior year of high school, Shulze had been named the 2018-19 Ventura County Athlete of the Year.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball coach Greg Gard is among a half dozen head coaches getting a five-year extension through 2027, the athletic department announced Friday. Gard is coming off one of his most successful seasons at the helm of the men’s basketball team, winning Big...
WAUSAU – Wausau West pounded out 10 hits and defeated Marathon 6-1 in a nonconference softball game Thursday at West High School. Autumn Hughes had three hits for the Warriors, who were playing their home opener. Allison Kirsch picked up the win on the mound for West (2-1 overall).
RACINE – Racine’s WRJN radio will carry Green Bay Packers football games as part of the Packers Radio Network starting this fall. WRJN, owned by Magnum Media, broadcasts from Racine at 1400 AM and 99.9 FM, and in Kenosha at 98.3 FM. The Packers Radio Network presents all Green Bay Packers home and away games with broadcast team Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarran.
WAUSAU – Wausau West overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Marshfield 13-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at West High School. Marshfield led 8-3 after scoring five times in the top of the second inning and three more in the third before the Warriors mounted a comeback.
FORT ATKINSON
Sophomore pitcher Gwen Baker was just plain perfect for the Milton softball team on Thursday.
She retired all 21 batters she faced, tossing a perfect game as the Red Hawks took a 5-0 victory over Fort Atkinson in Badger East Conference play.
“Gwen Baker threw a perfect game ... No hits, no walks...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH baseball was able to pick up a win in game one of their doubleheader vs Onalaska while the softball team dropped their road contest against D.C. Everest. The Panthers baseball team was up 2-1 against the Hilltoppers when they busted the game open with five...
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In a marquee nonconference matchup that could be a preview of the postseason, the Kimberly girls soccer team went on the road and knocked off Bay Port 3-1 Friday night. Jenna Scholz scored in the first half to give the Papermakers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, and then early in […]
JANESVILLE
The Sun Prairie baseball team turned the tables on Janesville Craig on Thursday at Riverside Park.
Two days after watching the Cougars bat around the order in the first inning in a loss, the Cardinals returned the favor as part of an eight-run seventh inning that lifted them to a 10-5 victory in Big Eight Conference play.
...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On a cold, rainy Friday afternoon, a few area teams were able to sneak games in despite the weather. In the first battle for Wausau in softball this season, West defeats East 10-9. The Warriors move to 2-1 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play. In a non-conference showdown...
PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
