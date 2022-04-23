ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers finish up spring football practice

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Spring football is officially in the books for the Badgers. And...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 1

Related
Channel 3000

A huge opportunity awaits Wisconsin softball

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball has a huge opportunity this weekend when it hosts Nebraska for a three-game series. The Huskers sit atop the Big Ten standings and are on an 18-game win streak. Game one of the series is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Goodman Diamond.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin sweeps DH, snaps Nebraska’s 18-game win streak

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin brought the firepower on Saturday sweeping its doubleheader with No. 25 Nebraska, which snapped the Huskers’ 18-game win streak. The Badgers won the first game in epic fashion — a walk off single by Ally Miklesh. And UW carried that momentum into game two of the doubleheader, winning 5-2. Maddie Schwartz earned her 19th and 20th wins of the season.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
WSAW

SPASH hires Matt Pohlkamp as new boys hockey head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Matt Pohlkamp has been named as the new boys hockey head coach at SPASH. The hiring was announced in a release from the Stevens Point School District on Friday afternoon. “We are fortunate to have Matt ready and willing to lead this program,” said incoming SPASH...
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Kat Kountry 105

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Camping World RV Sales coming to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Camping World RV Sales location is coming to Onalaska. Signs for the business, along signs announcing the location opening soon, are up at the former Gander Outdoors location. A representative did not confirm details about for the location. Gander Outdoors closed in late 2019. Recent headlines on News 8 Now 35-year-old Town of Onalaska man...
ONALASKA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
saturdaytradition.com

University of Wisconsin student-athlete Sarah Shulze passes away at 21

Sarah Shulze, a student-athlete and member of the Wisconsin women’s track and field and cross country teams, has died. She was 21. Shulze was a native of Oak Park, Calif. and joined the track and cross country teams at Wisconsin in 2019. In her senior year of high school, Shulze had been named the 2018-19 Ventura County Athlete of the Year.
OAK PARK, CA
WausauPilot

Wausau West softball defeats Marathon in home opener

WAUSAU – Wausau West pounded out 10 hits and defeated Marathon 6-1 in a nonconference softball game Thursday at West High School. Autumn Hughes had three hits for the Warriors, who were playing their home opener. Allison Kirsch picked up the win on the mound for West (2-1 overall).
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Channel 3000
WausauPilot

Wausau West baseball rallies past Marshfield

WAUSAU – Wausau West overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Marshfield 13-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at West High School. Marshfield led 8-3 after scoring five times in the top of the second inning and three more in the third before the Warriors mounted a comeback.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kimberly soccer ousts Bay Port in battle of unbeatens

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In a marquee nonconference matchup that could be a preview of the postseason, the Kimberly girls soccer team went on the road and knocked off Bay Port 3-1 Friday night. Jenna Scholz scored in the first half to give the Papermakers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, and then early in […]
KIMBERLY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee turns match into meet against Brookfield Academy

PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
PEWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy