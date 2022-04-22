Waynedale's Trey Barkman pitches one-hit shutout in baseball win over Dalton

BASEBALL

Waynedale 3, Dalton 0

Trey Barkman pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the Golden Bears.

With their ace in total control, Waynedale produced just enough offense to defeat the Bulldogs.

"My curveball was moving early and I was spotting up my fastball for the most part," Barkman said. "My teammates were awesome tonight, helping me out in the field. They made some great plays tonight that helped me hold Dalton to one hit."

Jay Mast, Ean Miller and Connor Gatti each drove in a run for Waynedale. Mast had two hits, including a double. Gatti matched Mast for team-high honors two hits.

"I was super thrilled to beat a very good Bulldogs team," Barkman said. "The league is very tight. To get this win was huge and a good reminder to our team, that we are the best in the county."

The Bulldogs' only hit came from Isaac Wengerd. Justin Basinger suffered the tough loss with one strikeout in six innings.

Hillsdale 1, Lucas 0

The Falcons only scored once, but made it count in a non-league win.

Max Vesper reached on an error with one out, advanced to second on Daniel Painter's fielder's choice and scored on a single up the middle by Nick Kandel.

Mark Abel started the game with two strikeouts and he finished it the same way. He allowed just two hits and finished with 10 strikeouts.

Wooster 7, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 5

Taking full advantage of their chances, the Generals rallied to earn a win over the Bees.

The Generals scored two runs on an error to take a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth. They tacked on another unearned run to secure the win.

Jack Williams led Wooster with two hits and Drew Becker drove in two with one hit.

Williams pitched four solid innings in relief for the win, striking out four.

Norwayne 14, Northwestern 2

Eli Stanley belted a triple and scored twice and Jay Hanzie doubled and scored twice to lead the Bobcats, who avenged an earlier loss to the Huskies.

Mike Steingass singled twice, Jake Gill drove in two and Brett Boss had three RBIs.

That was more than enough for Steingass, who worked four innings and struck out two to earn the win.

The Huskies were led by Cade St. Clair with a hit and two RBIs.

Loudonville 19, Crestline 5

Dilan Wade, Peyton Regan and Gabe Gerhart each doubled and Loudonville pounded out 13 hits in a win over Crestline.

Wade was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and Boe Weiser had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Matt Sprang added two hits and scored four times and Corbin Donaldson paced the team with four RBIs from the bottom of the order.

Aiden Wolford notched the win for the Redbirds with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Rittman 8, Cornerstone Christian 1

Rittman scored early and took control in a win over Cornerstone Christian.

Jonah Carr led Rittman with a triple, a single and two RBIs, Tyler Leatherman doubled, singled and scored a run and Landon Simonton roped a double and added an RBI.

Aiden Milosevich earned the win with eight strikeouts in three innings pitched.

SOFTBALL

Hillsdale 4, Wellington 2

Erasing a 2-0 deficit in the fifth inning, the Falcons capitalized on their chances to earn a win over Wellington.

Willow Funk scored on a wild pitch and Lacey Fickes lined a two-run single to right field to give the Falcons a 3-2 lead. Belle Dalton tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single two batters later.

Fickes and Funk paced Hillsdale with two hits and that was all that Taylor Morgan and Keira Filius needed.

Morgan struck out nine in five innings to get the win and Filius fanned four in two hitless innings earn the save.

Perry (Black) 3, Tuslaw 1 (8 innings)

Tuslaw ace Meridith Rankl struck out 11 in a tough-luck loss.

Backing her at the plate were Kylie Johnson with a double and a run scored, Madeline McBride with a hit and an RBI, and Kaitlyn Mazzocca, Lillian Bucher and Macaira Fox each had a base hit.

Northwestern 6, Black River 3

After falling behind 3-0, the Huskies chipped away at the deficit and earned a win over Black River.

Kara Burgan got the rally going with a two-run single in the second inning to trim it to one run at 3-2. She struck again in the sixth with an RBI single to make it 3-3.

Avery Garver rifled a single into center field to give the Huskies their first lead (4-3) later in the inning. Emma Ewing extended it further with a two-run double in the sixth.

That was all Olivia Amstutz needed as she allowed five hits and struck out four.

Loudonville 12, Crestline 1

Loudonville scored in every inning except the fourth to run rule Crestline.

Leading the way for the 'Birds were Karena Burgess and Brooke Christine with two hits apiece. Goldie Layton and Carlee Young both drove in a pair of runs and Burgess did the rest with two strikeouts in twirling a one-hit complete game.

Norwayne 8, Black River 7 (8 innings)

Julia Larrison delivered the late-game heroics with an RBI hit to drive in Lily Rieman for a walk-off win.

Rieman, Larrison (double), Jadyn Roper, Alexa Cottrell and Zoe Gadosik (double) each finished with two hits apiece. Cottrell pitched a complete game and struck out nine for the win.

West Holmes 15, Orrville 2

Kenzie Woods had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead West Holmes.

Peyton Carathers had a double, a single and scored three times. Ally Ogi and Felicity Cline both drove in three runs.

Addison Yoder struck out six and earned the win.

The Red Riders were led by Morgan Vodika, Averi Haley and Annie Ayers with a hit apiece.

BOYS TENNIS

Chippewa 4, Alliance 1

The visiting Chipps earned a solid victory over the Aviators.

The biggest thrill came at third singles when Garrett Sines earned a come-from-behind 5-7, 6-4, 10-4 win.

"Garrett had the toughest match of the night," Chipps coach John Galehouse said. "He hung on and stayed mentally tough."

Garrett Hillyer won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles and Spencer Hennis and Bennett Utter earned a 6-2, 6-0 win at first doubles. Bennett Pandrea and Aaron Sommers capped the win with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

Revere 4, Wooster 1

The Generals hung tough against a talented Minutemen team in a loss.

"It was a tough loss," Generals coach Justin Crooks said. "I am proud of how we battled."

Jared Pennell and John Sibilia won a thriller at first doubles 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 for Wooster.

At second doubles, Luke Pomfret and Ishaan Gireesh duked it out before falling 6-4, 5-7, 1-0.

Mark Wood fell 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, Brock Ranny lost 6-0, 6-2 at second singles and Garrett Ranney suffered a 6-4, 6-3 setback.

Central Christian 4, Norwayne 1

Central Christian rolled to a win, allowed only nine set points.

Five of those came at first doubles, when Jo Bixler and Adrian Lehman held off Trey Bayless and Payton Lance 6-2, 6-3.

Nathan Stjernholm and Nathan Miller both picked up 6-1, 6-1 wins and Aaron Miedel won 6-0, 6-0.

The Bobcats' victory came at second doubles where Kaydence Bauman and Ben Morrow won 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wooster 13, Louisville 4

Courson Kauffman scored five times, Cooper Laughlin four times and Liam Harwood three times to lead the Generals.

Setting them up were Blake Frederick with three assists, along with Laughlin and Braeden Flint with two assists each. Andrew Glasgow added a goal, an assist and 11 ground balls for the Generals.