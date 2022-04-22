ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freitas enters top-10 in goals scored in MHSAA history

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago

CLINTON — Clinton girls soccer's Madalyn Freitas entered elite ranks Friday as she became one of the top 10 goal scorers in MHSAA history.

Freitas entered Friday's game against Grass Lake with 146 goals, 21 on the season, tied for 12th in MHSAA. With three goals, in a 5-2 win for the Redwolves, she now has 149 all-time putting her in the top-10 at No. 8.

Helping Freitas and Clinton to the win was Aubrey Lauer as she scored twice and assisted on another. Zoey Sierer had two assists while Ruby Sierer had an assist of his own.

Rachel Duford made 15 saves.

LACROSSE

Tecumseh 13, Ypsilanti Lincoln 1: At Tecumseh, the boys team won their second-straight game as it topped the Railsplitters in Southeastern Conference White Division play.

Tecumseh is now 2-4 on the season after dropping the first four of the season and is 2-1 in SEC White play.

BOYS GOLF

Clinton at Marshall Invite: At Marshall, the Redwolves battled the competition and the conditions and came up with an invite win.

Clinton took first at the Marshall Tom Reynolds Invite at Marshall Country Club.

Blissfield, Madison, Onsted at Ida Invite: At Monroe, Madison took third overall while the Royals won their flight at the Larry Murdock Invite.

The invite was done by Stableford scoring, Trenton posted a score of 187 while Temperance Bedford posted 162, Madison scored 161 and Blissfield score 153.

Cameron Bozyk and Chris Lamprecht-Carson each shot 50s while Jayden Holly shot 31 and Tyler Santana scored a 30.

Blissfield took first in Flight B with Anthony Mingione leading with a 58 while Elliot Strahan shot a 40, Pierce Swartz shot a 29 and Landon Pitts shot a 26.

Onsted tied for 11th with Zander Brezvai scoring 27 while Matt Marsh posted 22, Dawson Carney shot a 16 and Owen Kordyzon shot a 15.

Tecumseh Invite: At Tecumseh, the host team took second overall with a score 338.

Joe Nowak took fifth overall with a 79 while Aldo Barba shot 83, Grant Simpson shot 85 and Garis Waynick shot 91.

