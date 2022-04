EUGENE, Ore. — The Washington State baseball team did its damage in the early innings, but Oregon did its damage at the right time. Brennan Milone singled home Tanner Smith with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the 10th-ranked Ducks completed a rally from seven runs down Friday to beat the Cougars 8-7 in a Pac-12 Conference series opener at PK Park.

