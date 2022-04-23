ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Two Arrested in Franklin Township Hit and Run Crash

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – Two North Jersey men have been arrested for fleeing the...

NJ.com

2 charged in hit-and-run that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

A 22-year-old Highland Park man was arrested and charged in a hit-and-run that killed a woman earlier this year in Somerset County, authorities said Friday. Raulito Peralta faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing death or injury while driving with a suspended driver’s license or unlicensed, and hindering, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Gave False Report In Deadly NJ Hit-Run Crash: Prosecutor

The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this year was arrested, as was a woman who lied about the incident to police, authorities in Central Jersey said. Raulito Peralta, 22, of Highland Park, struck and killed New Brunswick's Treasa M. Daye-Fennie while she was crossing a street in Franklin Township last February, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

News 12

Daily Voice

