Eighty-Five Pounds of Marijuana Hauled in During Mecklenburg Traffic Stop

A man and woman were charged after a traffic stop on the NJ Turnpike led to the discovery of more than 400 bricks of heroin and cocaine, authorities announced. Dionys Rivas, 33, had just exited the New Jersey Turnpike at exit 7A in Robbinsville Township in a white Acura TL when he was stopped on Tuesday, April 7, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO