Tropical peatlands are among the most efficient carbon sinks. The flip side is that they can become massive emitters of carbon if they are damaged, for instance, by land use change, degradation or fire. This can lead to faster climate warming. In research led by the University of Göttingen, researchers show how peatland in the coastal areas in Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia developed over thousands of years and how climate and sea level influenced their dynamics throughout. The results were published in Global Change Biology.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO