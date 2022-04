Aryna Sabalenka clinched her biggest win of the year on Saturday as she defeated No. 2 seed Paula Badosa 7-6 (5) 6-4 to progress into the Stuttgart final. Sabalenka found herself 5-2 down in the first set but being on the verge of losing the first set actually helped her as she started playing much better after realizing she had nothing to lose.

TENNIS ・ 14 HOURS AGO