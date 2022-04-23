Titans rule Graves/Swayze Relays

Midland's Olivia McMath competes in a Pole Vault during the Graves/Swayze Relays Friday, April 22, 2022 at Midland High School. (Doug Julian for the Daily News)

As always, the 15th annual Graves/Swayze Relays brought great competition to Midland Community Stadium on Friday.

"This meet has so many good teams. Those were seven good programs. That makes it a fun day," Midland High boys track coach Andrew Plude said.

When the dust had settled after a cool, slightly rainy afternoon and evening, the Titans from the north ruled the day, with Traverse City West winning both the girls' meet with 120.01 points and the boys' meet with 133.96 points.

Midland High took second in the girls' competition with 86 points, followed by Traverse City Central (82), Dow High (66.01), Freeland (57.98), Mount Pleasant (28.49) and Alpena (18.47).

On the boys' side, TC Central was second with 92.01, followed by Mount Pleasant (62.01), Midland (60.01), Alpena (44.99), Dow (35.98) and Freeland (28.01).

First-year Dow boys' coach Jeff Rastello saw Friday's meet as a proving ground for a mindset he considers central to success.

"Every kid is capable of a lot more than they think, and they need to embrace that. Today was a good step in that direction," Rastello said.

Rastello said he saw several PR's (personal records), as did Dow girls' coach Ashley Burr from her athletes.

"That's great so see so early in the season," Burr said.

Indeed, attaining a PR in the Graves/Swayze is not an easy task, Midland girls' coach Diane Sugnet noted, because athletes are called on to compete in so many events with little rest in between.

"It's not the easiest to get a PR in this meet. But they were very competitive," Sugnet said of her team.

Looking at individual events, Dow swept the 400-meter relay, with Allison Miller/Claudia Johnson/Emma Thomas/Lauren Burgard winning the girls' race in 50.63 seconds and Anthony Coleman/Carter Kohtz/Noah Reuter-Gushow/Sean Blaser winning the boys' race in 43.92.

The Freeland girls took fourth in 54.11 with the team of Erin Collier/Katlynn Sturis/Ashlyn Kuch/Lily Hileman, and Midland took fifth in 54.36 with Liv Rohr/Ava Good/Ellary Laverty/Joelle Cuddie.

Meanwhile, the Midland boys took fourth in the 400 relay in 46.09 with the team of Mason Weaver/Caleb Edgington/Da'vontae Millege/Gabe Krenzke, and Freeland was fifth in 46.11 with Brayden Kelly/Ben Barringer/Deven Kelly/Evan Vasicek.

The Midland girls took third in the 400 throwers relay in 1:02.23 with Abigail Shealy/Lillian Lince/Madison Yockey/Kierstien Weiss, and Freeland was fourth in 1:07.18. On the boys' side, Freeland was third (52.84) and Midland fourth (53.15).

In the girls' 800 relay, Dow's Miller/Johnson/Thomas/Burgard came up golden ahead with a first-place time of 1:49.37. Midland's Rohr/Good/Laverty/Cuddie took fourth in 1:57.53 and Freeland's Haven Vasold/Hileman/Sturis/Collier took fifth in 2:00.18.

In the boys' 800 relay, Dow's Coleman/Kohtz/Reuter-Gushow/Joshua Hofmeister took second in 1:33.37, Freeland's Vasicek/Barringer/Deven Kelly/Brayden Kelly took third in 1:37.59 and Midland's Weaver/Edgington/Krenzke/Isaiah Henderson took fifth in 1:38.95.

In the girls' 1600 relay, Midland's Kendall Wenzell/Anna Merges/Alex Kruger/Cuddie took third in 4:31.82 and Dow's Claire Humburg/Lindsay Humburg/Thomas/Burgard took fifth in 4:37.84.

In the boys' 1600 relay, Midland's Daniel Berg/Isaac Bowers/Noah Grachek/Zachariah Shealy took fourth in 3:44.20 and Dow's Reuter-Gushow/Ryan Corle/Jack Smith/Blaser took sixth in 3:46.87.

In the girls' 3200 relay, Autumn Brutyn/Cara Bucci/Madison Matonican/Grace Riddle took second in 11:02.90 while Dow's Brooklyn Duranceau/Claire Humburg/Lindsay Humburg/Ashley Hofmeister took fourth in 11:50.99

In the boys' 3200 relay, Midland's Mateo Reyes/Aiden Porritt/Antonio Reyes/Dominic Rocha took fourth in 9:19.47 and Dow's Ethan Zinkweg/Nicholas Pisarczyk/Arun Venkatesan/Sam Scott took fifth in 9:34.72.

In the girls' 6400 relay, Freeland was third in 28:02, Dow's Claire Humburg/Lindsay Humburg/Hofmeister/Elyse Riter were fourth in 28:03 and Midland was seventh in 28:06.

In the boys' 6400 relay, Midland took fourth in 24:03 and Freeland's Jacob Alexander/Braden Klein/Sam Nemeth/Nate Niederquell took sixth in 24:05.

In the girls' sprint medley (100-100-200-400), Freeland's Vasold/Sturis/Collier/Hileman took first in 1:58.66, Midland's Vanessa Castaneda/Merges/Rohr/Cuddie took third in 2:00.59, and Dow's Hillary Charles/Olivia Horne/Isabel Dowker/Elleanna Bucknell took sixth in 2:11.40.

In the boys' sprint medley, Midland's Grachek/Darius Kienbaum/Millege/Isaac Bowers took fourth in 1:44.05, Freeland's Deven Kelly/Lucas Hildebrant/Barringer/Ty Fournier took sixth in 1:47.17, and Dow's AJ Fang/Corle/Smith/Mike Rettelle took seventh in 1:49.09.

In the girls' middle distance medley (800-400-400-800), Midland's Brutyn/Castaneda/Merges/Riddle took second in 7:37.04, Dow's Sydney Thompson/Sydney Lambert/Mallory Matthews/Norah Allington took fourth in 7:44.05, and Freeland's Alyssa Graham/Jaydon Ricker/Sammie Morris/Ainsley Miller took seventh in 8:40.46.

In the boys' middle distance medley, Midland's Shealy/Jacob Leff/Caleb Brown/Berg took fourth in 6:16.58, Dow's Eliezer Maldonado/Nito Esan/Logan Finney/Jacob Rettelle took sixth in 6:49.03 and Freeland's Niederquell/Jared Moon/Wyatt Henning/Evan Brown took seventh in 7:05.88.

In the girls' 400 shuttle hurdles, Midland's Semaj Torain/Erin Quinn/Brigid O'Malley/Laverty took second in 1:13.55.

In the girls' shot put, Freeland's Alyssa Spegel took first at 35 feet, 1 inch; Dow's Taryn Williams took third at 33-0; and Midland's Shealy took fourth at 31-1.

In the boys' shot put, Midland's Merrick Hocking took second at 50-5.5; Freeland's Bryson Huckeby took fifth at 44-8; and Dow's Harry Shuster took seventh at 41-10.

In girls' discus, Freeland's Hileman took first at 107-11, Dow's Emilee Bonter took second at 98-0, Freeland's Spegel third at 95-11 and Midland's Lince fourth at 91-7.

In boys' discus, Midland's Hocking took second at 133-11, Dow's Mason Nickel took fourth at 115-0 and Freeland's Huckeby took sixth at 108-2.

In girls' high jump, Midland's Bucci took second at 4-10 and Dow's Burgard tied for third at 4-8.

In boys' high jump, Midland's Evan Wellman took fourth at 5-6, Midland's Danny TerBurgh took fifth at 5-6 and Dow's Ryan Christensen took sixth at 5-6.

In girls' pole vault, Midland's Olivia McMath took second at 9-0, Midland's Rohr took third at 8-6 and Dow's Monica Thill took sixth at 7-6.

In boys' pole vault, Midland's Joey Pelletier took second at 12-0.

In girls' long jump, Dow's Thill took third at 15-4.5, Dow's Thomas took fourth at 15-4, Midland's Laverty took fifth at 15-0.5, Midland's Wenzell took 10th at 13-10.5, and Freeland's Ricker took 11th at 13-8.25.

In boys' long jump, Dow's Reuter-Gushow took first at 21-3, Dow's Kohtz took second at 20-9.5, Freeland's Brayden Kelly took fifth at 19-2, Freeland's Deven Kelly took sixth at 18-10.5, and Midland's Millege took eighth at 18-4.25.

Dow girls' coach Burr was thrilled to see her sprint relay team win both the 400 and 800, and feels good about what lies ahead for the Chargers.

"I look forward to seeing how we do in conference," she said of the Saginaw Valley League schedule, "and how many regional qualifiers we can get. Our team has been growing a lot. I'm excited to see where that takes us."

Midland girls' coach Sugnet was enthused about several Chemic athletes who stepped up on Friday.

"Olivia McMath got a PR with 9 feet in the pole vault. She and Liv Rohr have been really close and they're pushing each other. Liv is going to get to 9 feet, too."

Sugnet was also excited to see Cuddie run the 400-meter distance twice on Friday after not having run it at all last season. She also praised the middle distance runners' performance and Laverty's ability as a freshman to make an impact in the hurdles and long jump.

On the boys' side, Dow's Rastello said his runners did a good job with their handoffs, and his young field event athletes gave a good effort.

"Everyone is throwing PR's," he said. "We're very young in field events. It's really an upperclassmen's event. But we've got guys we're very excited about (for the future)."

Midland's Plude said he was proud to see Hocking, who's only a sophomore, surpass 50 feet in the shot put for the first time.

"That was really exciting," Plude said.

"The biggest thing is, we got a lot of guys on the track today," he added. "This is always a good meet to build from, because it's a good team(-oriented) meet."