Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old, 7-Year-Old

By Ryan Dickinson
 1 day ago
TOLEDO, OH – The Toledo Police Department is searching for two missing children, Cszera...

Frantic Search for Missing Ohio Children

Frantic Search for Missing ChildrenSCDN Graphics Dept. Missing Juveniles: Cszera Reyes, 13, and Samari Knighten, 7, were last seen last night in the 3000 blk of Hartman. Cszera was wearing a red sweatshirt with black leggings, and Samari was wearing a pink shirt, grey and pink leggings, and a blue jacket.
OHIO STATE
