Dover Industrial Copper Thieves Identified After Police Investigation

BENSALEM TWP, PA — The Bensalem Township Police say they are investigating robberies at two 7-Eleven convenience stores in Bucks County. Authorities state that on April 20, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, the pictured white male, 25-30 years of age, 5’6”- 5’10” entered the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 3508 Street Road. The male produced a firearm and appeared to be left-hand dominant. The clerk did not comply with his demands and the perpetrator fled the store with no money when another customer pulled into the parking lot. At 2:47 AM, the same male entered the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 5401 Neshaminy Blvd. This time the male was wearing a different black hoodie and gloves. The perpetrator again produced the same firearm and obtained $350.00 from the cash register. He then fled the area on foot. The perpetrator is also believed to be the same suspect from a robbery at the Neshaminy Blvd. location on March 2, 2022. His sneakers appear to have a dark Nike symbol on the side.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO