FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The defending state champions from Denmark High School will look to get back to the mountaintop this season, but their conference foes will have something to say about that. Saturday afternoon at VFW Park, Freedom earned a split with the Vikings, with both games of the doubleheader ending in 3-2 scores. […]

DENMARK, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO