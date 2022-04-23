CSFD monitors fire overnight near Chestnut Street

UPDATE (2:07 a.m.): According to CSFD, the grass fire is under control. It is estimated to be three acres large. No structures or injuries were reported; the cause of the fire remains under investigation

UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Evacuation of Motel 8 and structures south to Fillmore have been rescinded, fire crew attacking fire.

UPDATE (10:10 p.m.): 2nd alarm called for working grass fire off of Chestnut and Fillmore. Evacuation of the Motel 8 and all structures south to Fillmore.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported a grass fire burning near Chestnut and Fillmore.

Avoid the area while fire crews respond.

No word on evacuations or injuries.

