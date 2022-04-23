ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fisher; Jones FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FISHER AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Although storms have weakened across the warned area, an additional one quarter to one half inch of rainfall is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hamlin, Roby, Mccaulley and Tuxedo. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 180 crossing 7 miles west of Roby and crossings along County Road 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL AND EAST CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTIES At 457 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coahoma, or 12 miles northeast of Big Spring, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Westbrook. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 180 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Brule and Gregory Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Ziebach WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haakon; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Todd County, Mellette County, Tripp County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding which can be a very dangerous situation. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a warning be issued. Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased though a wind advisory will still be out through this afternoon.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Brown, Sully, Spink, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Conditions across the warned area has improved, allowing for the blizzard warning to expire at 6 AM MDT.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

