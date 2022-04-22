ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Presley, top CB on the west coast, places Oregon Ducks in top-12

By Zachary Neel
 1 day ago

When it comes to the top-rated defensive backs out west, the Oregon Ducks already have a commitment from the second-best guy on the list, 4-star CB Cole Martin.

On Friday afternoon, they made the cut for the top guy on that list, 4-star CB Caleb Presley.

Presley, who is a 6-foot-0, 180-pound player from Washington, is ranked as the No. 9 CB in the nation, and No. 83 player overall. He currently stands as the No. 2 guy in the state of Washington, and he was a high school teammate at Rainier Beach with Josh Conerly, the 5-star OT who just committed to Oregon earlier this month.

Presley listed Oregon in his top-12 alongside the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington.

Presley paid a visit to Eugene a couple of weeks ago, and will likely make a return trip before too long as well.

Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 93 WA CB
Rivals 4 5.9 WA CB
ESPN 4 83 WA CB
On3 Recruiting 4 93.15 WA CB
247 Composite 4 0.9604 WA CB

Vitals

Hometown Seattle, Washington
Projected Position Cornerback
Height 6-foot-0
Weight 180 pounds
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 3, 2020

Top-12

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • LSU Tigers
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Stanford Cardinal
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • UCLA Bruins
  • USC Trojans
  • Utah Utes
  • Washington Huskies

Film

Recruiting Party: Updated list of prospects coming to Eugene for Oregon Ducks spring game

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reacts to first game inside of Autzen Stadium

As far as debuts go, it would be pretty hard to impress a fanbase more than quarterback Bo Nix did out of the gates on Saturday afternoon. On the first play from scrimmage, Nix — a veteran transfer from Auburn brought in to compete for the starting job — unleashed a bomb to wide receiver Seven McGee, chewing up 70 yards and putting the Ducks in prime scoring position. Oregon fans, Bo Nix. Bo Nix, Oregon fans. Safe to say it was a pleasant meeting. RelatedWatch: First play in the Lanning Era is a 70-yard completion from Nix to McGee Nix went on to be...
OREGON STATE
deseret.com

Arizona State keeps losing key players to the transfer portal

The offseason has not been especially kind to Arizona State football. The Sun Devils program under Herm Edwards has been embroiled in controversy regarding possible NCAA recruiting violations, and in part because of that, ASU has lost coaches, taken a step back in recruiting — the Sun Devils had the eighth-best class in the Pac-12 in 2021, the lowest ASU has ranked in conference recruiting since 2011 — and had significant contributors leave via the transfer portal.
TEMPE, AZ
