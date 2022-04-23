ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Freeport’s Henderson signs to play basketball at LBW

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport senior guard Caden (KK) Henderson signed to play basketball for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College on Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson was a three-year varsity starter and scored 697 points in his high school career.

In his senior season, he averaged 10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.4 APG and 2.2 SPG.

Henderson was also a standout athlete on the Freeport football and baseball team.

