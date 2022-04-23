ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

ORU introduces Kelsi Musick as women's basketball coach

By TJ Eckert, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — A new era has begun in Oral Roberts women's...

ktul.com

The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK

Carr joins Women’s Basketball Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors have added Christianna Carr to the Razorbacks’ talented roster as a transfer from Syracuse. With the Orange last season, Carr played in and started all 29 games scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game. Prior to Syracuse, she played three seasons at Kansas State averaging 11.3 points per game in her career as a Wildcat, including 15.2 as a junior in 2020-21. She was a highly touted high school recruit out of Manhattan (Kan.) HS where she was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation according to Prospects Nation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Jayda Coleman succeeding as leadoff hitter — 3 takeaways from Sooners' doubleheader sweep of Iowa State

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win. In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
AMES, IA
KTUL

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul debuts music video

TULSA, Okla. — As a student-athlete in college, your sport tells a lot of your story, but certainly not all of it. For former Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul, there's plenty more to tell. With the help of his teammate Corey Taylor, Paul released his first music video. Known...
TULSA, OK
WacoTrib.com

Baylor softball seeking strong finish for NCAA shot

Like the Bears, the Red Raiders have been swept in three-game series by No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State. But both teams have shown a lot of fight, and need to win Big 12 series down the stretch to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. “We’re a...
WACO, TX
KTUL

Oklahoma QB Gabriel adjusts after transferring from UCF

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel won't let a higher profile or fancy new surroundings change his low-key approach. Oklahoma's new quarterback has had plenty of success at the college level. He passed for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns at Central Florida while leading some of the...
NORMAN, OK
Salina Post

KU women’s basketball signs Wyvette Mayberry

LAWRENCE – Guard Wyvette Mayberry has signed a financial aid agreement to play women’s basketball at Kansas, KU Head Coach Brandon Schneider announced Tuesday. A transfer from the University of Tulsa, Mayberry will be a junior at Kansas in 2022-23. “Going into this offseason, we had a very...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dawson Wills and Cade Uhlenhake will represent Washburn University as Central Region individuals in the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional. Ten teams and four individuals make up the Central Region qualifiers. Rogers State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Northeastern State represent the MIAA. Brady Holland of Winona State and Minnesota State Mankato’s Ben Laffen will join Wills and Uhlenhake as individuals.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s golf holds 15-shot lead at MIAA Championship

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 46th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team has a 15-stroke lead heading into the final day of the 2022 MIAA Championships in Newton, Kan. The 11-team, three-day tournament began Thursday at the par 72 Sand Creek Station Golf Course (5,960 yards). The tourney winner automatically...
KEARNEY, NE
KTUL

Smoke and Guns 7 sees first responders battle for charities

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Returning after two years, Smoke and Guns firefighters battling to raise money for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma and the Firefighters Burn camp. The first responders will fight inside a cage in an MMA/Boxing format, and the line-up includes firefighters and police from Oklahoma, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU athletics: Barry Switzer launches new NIL collective '1Oklahoma' for Sooners football, men's basketball, softball

Legendary former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer launched 1Oklahoma, a new Name, Image and likeness collective for current Sooners athletes on Friday. The 1Oklahoma Foundation is a non-profit organization that will serve non-profits throughout Oklahoma through the NIL of OU football, men’s basketball and softball athletes. Athletes will earn revenue while contributing to their community, and football players will make between $40,000-$50,000 a year.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners defeat Iowa State 6-4 in game 1 of Friday double-header

No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 9-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-22, 2-8 Big 12) 6-4 in Norman in the first game of a Friday double-header. Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May threw one inning, allowing one hit. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein closed the game for the Sooners, striking out both batters she faced.
NORMAN, OK
KWCH.com

Jayhawks kick off Barnstorming tour in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once KU Basketball fans heard that the NCAA national champions were coming to Wichita to kick off their Barnstorming tour, tickets started selling out. Lois and Kyson Kimble are one of many families who spent the day waiting in line to see some of their favorite Kansas basketball players.
WICHITA, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Iowa State 9-0 in 3rd game to complete sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (42-1, 11-1 Big 12) run-ruled Iowa State (21-24, 2-10 Big 12) 9-0 in five innings on Saturday. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out five batters and allowed just one hit in five innings. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBIs. Collectively, the Sooners went 9-for-23 offensively.
AMES, IA
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s golf wins first-ever MIAA title

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 46th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team dominated the 2022 MIAA Championships, shooting a 54-hole total of 934 to win by nine strokes. The Lopers, who led the field for roughly the last 40 holes and by as many as 20 strokes, wins its first-ever...
KEARNEY, NE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association slow pitch softball postseason results

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association slow pitch softball postseason began this week. District Tournaments are to be completed by April 23, with each double-elimination tournament to be completed in one day. Seeding is based on OSSAA rankings and the remaining unranked teams will be seeded based on win-loss percentage. Slow Pitch regional tournaments are to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

