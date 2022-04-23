ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nats angered by Kapler's late aggression in Giants' 7-1 win

By HARVEY VALENTINE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrCmh_0fHmhvIL00
Giants Nationals Baseball San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater singles during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A six-run lead in the ninth inning wasn't enough for Giants manager Gabe Kapler, and the Nationals took exception.

With two outs in the top of the ninth on Friday night and San Francisco ahead 7-1, the Giants' Thairo Estrada took off on an 0-1 pitch and Brandon Crawford blooped a single over Washington shortstop Alcides Escobar, who grabbed the ball and threw out Estrada at the plate.

Heading off the field, Escobar walked over to the third-base line and began yelling into the Giants' dugout. He was soon joined by Victor Robles. Manager Dave Martinez and group of Nationals came onto the field and Martinez guided Escobar off. The Giants remained in their dugout, and the incident didn't escalate further as San Francisco beat Washington 7-1.

“They did some things that we felt like (were) uncalled for,” Martinez said. “But you guys can ask Gabe Kapler about that.”

Kapler has made it known he doesn’t believe in the unwritten rules of baseball, such as no bunting or running with a big lead. He said his team was playing aggressively out of respect for Washington's lineup.

“We scored seven runs in an inning tonight. With Josh Bell and Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz in the middle of their lineup, we know they’re capable of scoring seven runs in an inning as well,” Kapler said. “It’s definitely not about running up the score. We felt like we’re respecting our opponents and we’re gonna respect our opponents at every turn. This is about using every tool at our disposal to compete.”

Escobar declined to comment.

The confrontation was the only tense moment late in a contest that was decided early against struggling Nationals starter Patrick Corbin.

Austin Slater smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run second inning. Slater, who struck out looking in the first and was hitting .105 (2-for-19) coming into the game, lined Corbin’s 2-1 sinker to right center with one out to make it 4-0.

“After the first at-bat, Gabe pulled me aside and just reminded me I was a good hitter and said ‘Swag it out and be you and remember you’re a good hitter,’” Slater said. “I guess the pep talk worked.”

Brandon Crawford doubled leading off the second and then capped the scoring with a three-run double just beyond the reach of a diving Lane Thomas in left-center. That chased Corbin (0-3), who allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while recording just five outs.

“Just putting too many guys on base, not making pitches, not getting ahead of guys and staying on the attack,” Corbin said. “It’s obviously been frustrating. I’m just trying to do everything I can to talk to whoever, try to figure out how to get better.”

The left-hander who helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the majors since. Corbin went 9-16 with a 5.82 ERA last season and Friday’s outing sent his ERA to 11.20 in three starts this year. He still has three years left on a six-year, $140 million contract.

Jakob Junis (1-0), called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Sacramento, tossed five scoreless innings of relief in his Giants debut. He allowed three hits and struck out four. Opener Sam Long pitched two scoreless innings.

Maikel Franco hit his second homer of the season for Washington. Soto singled in the first and his third-inning double was his 500th career hit, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

CALL HIM MR. 1,000

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and became the 1,000th person to play for the San Francisco Giants (1958-present).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right ankle inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list. ... OF Steven Duggar (left oblique strain) was placed on the 60-day IL. ... OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (left knee inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last year) and RHP Joe Ross (right elbow bone spur removal) each threw a 30-pitch bullpen session.

Giants LH Alex Wood (1-0, 1.93 ERA) is 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA in 13 career starts against Washington, the last coming with the Reds in 2019 when he allowed three runs on six hits over five innings in a loss. The Nationals haven’t announced a starting pitcher for Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

James McCann out of Mets lineup versus Giants

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants. Tomas Nido is starting at catcher in place of McCann and batting seventh. McCann went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Nats' Martinez: Giants' attempt to run up score in 9th 'uncalled for'

The San Francisco Giants' apparent disregard for baseball's unwritten rules has angered a second National League opponent. Tempers nearly boiled over late in the Giants' 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday. Washington was upset that the Giants called for a hit-and-run while holding a six-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, feeling that San Francisco was trying to run up the score.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Odubel Herrera starts in CF for Phillies in return from injured list

The Phillies activated Odubel Herrera from the injured list Friday and put him right into the starting lineup for the first game of their homestand against the Brewers. Herrera, sidelined since early in spring training by an oblique injury, bats ninth and starts in center field against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta. Outfielder Simón Muzziotti was optioned to Double A to make room on the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS 58

Adames steals home in Brewers' 5-3 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered, and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Gabe Kapler delivers strong message to Nationals after whining about baseball’s unwritten rules

The San Francisco Giants found themselves in the midst of another unwritten rules controversy on Friday night in Washington. The Giants defeated the Nations 7-1 but the outcome of the game was far from the main headline. In the ninth inning, San Francisco held a 6-run lead and Thairo Estrada attempted to steal second base. Brandon Crawford swung at the pitch and the ball flared into left field for a base hit. Estrada, who was off with the pitch, ran all the way around the bases and tried to score on the single.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Jakob Junis
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Juan Soto
NBC Sports

Slater finds his 'swagger' after chat with Kapler during win

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Wins Above Replacement is calculated in a complicated way, so much so that the two leading statistics websites -- FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference -- use different versions. On Friday night at Nationals Park, it was pretty simple. You can give Austin Slater one WAR for his performance, or...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Baseball#Sports#Nats#Ap
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson riding pine for Brewers versus Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson is taking a seat after starting the last four games. Michael Brosseau is replacing Peterson on third base and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Brosseau for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

Orioles lefty John Means says he needs Tommy John surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter. Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday. “After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins elite MLB club with 3,000th hit

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined baseball’s elite on Saturday afternoon, connecting for his 3,000th career hit. Cabrera, who turned 39 on Monday, collected the milestone hit against the Colorado Rockies at Detroit’s Comerica Park, becoming the 33rd player in MLB history to reach the plateau. Cabrera hit a 1-1 pitch to right field off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela in the bottom of the first inning to become the first Venezuelan native to reach 3,000 hits.
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

What we learned as Wood leads Giants to series win vs. Nationals

WASHINGTON D.C. -- There was no carryover from Friday night's late-innings drama when the Giants and Washington Nationals took the field just a few hours later. The Giants didn't come away with any bruises or close calls -- just another win. The balanced lineup scored five runs in the first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WHIO Dayton

Rays lose no-hit bid in 10th inning against Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI triple for the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning on Saturday night. The game was scoreless before Dalbec drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley...
BOSTON, MA
WHIO Dayton

Alfonso Rivas drives in 5 as Cubs pound Pirates 21-0

CHICAGO — (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 on Saturday. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy