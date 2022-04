TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -To the organization “Keep America Beautiful Topeka” every day is Earth Day. “Our primary goals are to help with liter clean up and recycling. We do that both with hands on like, we are doing today and we are doing that with educational projects we have to teach people how to recycle, what to recycle and also with liter clean up which is an ongoing thing,” said Paula Hladky.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO