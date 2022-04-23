Coachella 2022 live updates: Harry Styles surprises crowd with Lizzo for ‘I Will Survive’

Follow The Post’s coverage of the latest news and memorable performances from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Headliner Harry Styles capped night one off with a legendary performance with the one-and-only Lizzo.

The pair sang Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit song “I Will Survive,” and it’s safe to say the crowd just couldn’t get enough.

The pair’s electric set also saw them sing “What Makes You Beautiful” – a touching nod to Styles’s roots as a former One Direction star.

Other surprise appearances kept the Coachella crowd on its feet as weekend two kicked off!

see also

Big Sean took us on a trip down memory lane back to 2010 as he brought out Mike Posner.

The nostalgia-fueled performance saw the pair belt out Posner’s hit “Cooler Than Me.”

Elsewhere, Baby Keem plunged fans into chaos by bringing out his cousin – none other than rapper Kendrick Lamar.

However, only in-person fans were lucky enough to see the rapper perform as his appearance was not included in Coachella’s YouTube livestream.

Daniel Caesar brought out fellow Coachella performer Omar Apollo during his set. While folk singer Phoebe Bridgers sent flames rising during her iconic performance with special guest Arlo Parks.

Can’t wait to see what performances Saturday’s Coachella line-up will bring!