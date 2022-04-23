ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Robot RATS may soon be unleashed to search for survivors at disaster sites

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ROBOT rats may soon be unleashed to search for survivors at disaster sites as researchers continue to develop the technology.

It comes as scientists have unveiled a mechanic critter named SQuRo (small-sized quadruped robotic rat).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeEbD_0fHmgdBm00
Researchers have developed a mechanic critter named SQuRo Credit: SWNS:South West News Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsC7J_0fHmgdBm00
The robot would be able to pass through narrow spaces Credit: SWNS:South West News Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYkIY_0fHmgdBm00
The SQuRo can crouch to fit in small areas Credit: SWNS:South West News Service

A team, led by Professor Qing Shi from the Beijing Institute of Technology in China, chose the rodents as they are capable of adapting to narrow spaces owing to their elongated slim body and unrivalled agility.

The robot version would be able to pass through narrow spaces and rugged terrains and perform tasks, such as detection or transportation in relevant scenarios.

Video of SQuRo in action shows it crouching to fit in small tunnels, turning in a tight space, and even picking itself up after being kicked over.

In a study published this month in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics, the team explain how they have invested significant time in replicating certain properties and functions of a rat’s biological system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1Riz_0fHmgdBm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBhS9_0fHmgdBm00

Professor Shi’s team says they developed a wheeled robotic rat capable of multiple rat-like behaviors, then replaced wheels with legs to further enhance the movement agility.

In the study, experimental results revealed that the legged robot SQuRo is capable of mimicking the motion of actual rats inside narrow spaces.

The study explains: “Legged robots are very promising for use in real-world applications, but their operation in narrow spaces is still challenging.

"One solution for enhancing their environmental adaptability is to design a small-sized biomimetic robot capable of performing multiple motions.

“By capturing a decent representation of an actual rat (rattus norvegicus), we developed a small-sized quadruped robotic rat (SQuRo), which includes four limbs and one flexible spine.

“The results obtained through a series of experimental tests reveal that SQuRo achieves a superior motion performance compared with existing state-of-the-art small-sized quadruped robots.

“Remarkably, SQuRo has an extremely small turning radius (0.48 BL) and strong payload capacity (200g), and it can recover from falls.”

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

There's a Massive Hidden Factor in The Evolution of Humans Over 2 Million Years

The course of human evolution over the last 2 million years was shaped by habitation shifts linked to astronomically driven climate change, scientists suggest in a new study. Using an unprecedented supercomputer simulation of Earth's climate as it transitioned through climatic shifts over the course of the Pleistocene epoch, researchers found that changes in variables such as precipitation and temperature were linked with how a range of different hominin species, including Homo sapiens, settled or wandered over eons of human prehistory.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Pterosaur discovery solves ancient feather mystery

An international team of paleontologists has discovered remarkable new evidence that pterosaurs, the flying relatives of dinosaurs, were able to control the color of their feathers using melanin pigments. The study, published in the journal Nature, was led by University College Cork (UCC) paleontologists Dr. Aude Cincotta and Prof. Maria...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legged Robot#Rats#Disaster
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
400K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy