Greenville, SC

Jay Haas becomes oldest to make a PGA Tour cut

By Pete Yanity
 1 day ago

Greenville’s Jay Haas achieved history Friday near New Orleans. And his son, Bill, was by his side to celebrate it with him.

As a team in the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, the Haases posted an eight-under score in the team competition to make it to the weekend, meaning Jay Haas surpasses Sam Snead as the oldest player ever to achieve that in a PGA Tour event.

The elder Haas was 68 years, four months and 20-days-old on Friday. Snead was was 67, two months, and 22-days-old when he made his final tour cut.

The Haases trail the lead team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffelle by nine strokes.

WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
