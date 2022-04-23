Jay Haas becomes oldest to make a PGA Tour cut

Greenville’s Jay Haas achieved history Friday near New Orleans. And his son, Bill, was by his side to celebrate it with him.

As a team in the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, the Haases posted an eight-under score in the team competition to make it to the weekend, meaning Jay Haas surpasses Sam Snead as the oldest player ever to achieve that in a PGA Tour event.

The elder Haas was 68 years, four months and 20-days-old on Friday. Snead was was 67, two months, and 22-days-old when he made his final tour cut.

The Haases trail the lead team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffelle by nine strokes.

