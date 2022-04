The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied with 108 points each in the Metropolitan Division. One of the two teams will win the division while the other will finish second in the Metro. The teams have allowed nearly the same amount of goals against (GA) while the Hurricanes have the edge in goals for. Both clubs have the potential to have a memorable run during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO