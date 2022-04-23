ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overpass in Lemoore dedicated to fallen police officer Jonathan Diaz

By Dale Yurong
 1 day ago

The 19th Avenue overpass along Highway 198 in Lemoore is now officially known as the Officer Jonathan Diaz Memorial Overcrossing.

Officer Diaz died in November of 2019. He was trying to break up a fight at a party when he was shot.

"There are many things I miss about Jonathan but one of them is his sense of humor," says his brother, Juan. "He knew how to make someone laugh even through the roughest times. He really was a peacemaker."

Officer Diaz was 31 years old and the father of three kids.

His dedication ceremony was held at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium. Many of his colleagues from the Lemoore Police Department were on hand.

"Being a peace officer, you're on duty 24 hours, seven days a week and had he not intervened, he could have been held accountable for not intervening and that's why it truly is an on-duty death as far as we're concerned," says Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall.

Officer Diaz worked with the Huron Police Department before joining Lemoore PD in 2016.

He also took time to mentor at-risk youth in the community.

"Officer Diaz was recognized as Lemoore Police Department Officer of the Year in 2018 and he was known to go well beyond what was expected the call of duty," says State Senator Melissa Hurtado.

Chief Kendall hopes the Highway 198 tribute will forever recognize a true hero.

Kings County, Calif. — Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan diaz was killed in 2019 while trying to help during a domestic violence incident. Friday Chief Mike Kendal and Senator Melissa Hurtado unveiled new signs memorializing Officer Diaz at the new State Route 198 and 19th avenue overcrossing in Kings County.
