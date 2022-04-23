ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

UPDATE | State police found endangered woman in Somerset County

By WJAC Staff
WJAC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE | Mary Letosky was located and is safe, according to a tweet from PSP. State police in Somerset say they’re looking for a missing woman...

