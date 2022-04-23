UPDATE | State police found endangered woman in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
UPDATE 4/25: Matthew Cherry was found safe, according to a tweet from state police on April 25. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ-TV)- State Police are searching for a man they say may be endangered and was last seen Saturday morning. Matthew Ryan Cherry, 46, of Drifting, Pa. Police say Cherry was […]
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police have released an update on the investigation into human remains discovered at Oil Creek State Park on Friday, April 15. Franklin-based State Police said the remains were found by a hiker while walking through the park on Friday, April 15,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New charges have been brought against suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas after he allegedly assaulted his wife in May 2021. The sister of Thomas’ wife reported the incident to authorities on Saturday, April 9 where she claimed to have seen Thomas during a video call punching his wife […]
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say. Troopers were called to a on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police. "At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg woman has been charged with theft after she allegedly stole over $3,700 from an elderly relative. Kimberly Louise Markel, 51, has been charged with stealing $3758.61 from an 85-year-old relative she was living with. According to police documents, the victim had misplaced her debit card on April 1 […]
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol at a gentleman’s club after three enforcement officers went to the club undercover. Shanice Watson, 33, was allegedly selling alcohol without a license under the business/name “Queens Kitchen.” During the investigation, one officer found a planned party she was having at […]
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing charges after stealing motor oil and throwing it all over the bathroom at multiple convenience stores because they said they thought it was funny. Gauge Nihart, 20, and Timothy Rice, 21, were identified as the two men police were looking for after a Sheetz employee called […]
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
Police say the theft of a blue plaque commemorating a black man who drowned after being hounded by officers is a hate crime.The memorial to David Oluwale was taken from Leeds Bridge hours after it was unveiled in the city centre, close to the spot where he died in the River Aire in 1969.The plaque read: “A British citizen, he came to Leeds from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life.“Hounded to his death near Leeds Bridge, two policemen were imprisoned for their crimes.”It’s appalling, but it demonstrates their weakness. Racist graffiti, theft, & criminal damage are the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials say one person was injured and multiple pets were killed in a Cambria County house fire Tuesday afternoon. Emergency responders say, around 2:30 p.m., they received initial reports of fire with entrapment at a home on the 400 block of Wilbur Street in South Fork.
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mount Union man is locked up after two incidents, including one where he allegedly stole a thermal scope worth $17k from the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory. Cody Bowser, 27, of Mount Union faces felony theft charges, according to court documents. Huntingdon County State Police arrived at the Pennsylvania National Guard […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man faces drug-related charges after police found various drugs during a parole visit on April 20. Michael A. Koontz, 42, was placed on parole for other drug-related charges when parole agents told him they were coming to his Hollidaysburg home for an inspection. When they arrived, Koontz […]
